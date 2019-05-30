Texas Tech softball center fielder Karli Hamilton garners All-America Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a solid junior campaign, Texas Tech softball center fielder Karli Hamilton was named to the Third Team All-America honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
With the honor, Hamilton becomes the fourth Red Raider in program history to earn the All-America honor.
This season, Hamilton started 58-games and was solid in the batter's box in her third season at Texas Tech.
The All-Big 12 First-Team honoree leads the Big 12 with 73 hits and seven triples during the regular season, while she sat second with a .427 batting average.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics - head coach Adrian Gregory had this to say on the junior center fielder earning this high honor.
“I am incredibly proud and couldn’t be happier for Karli,” head coach Adrian Gregory exclaimed. “She is a very talented student-athlete and has that rare trait to want to just keep getting better! She has worked tirelessly to enhance both the offensive and defensive aspects of her game and it shows. Karli is the biggest advocate for her teammates, as well as our program.”
