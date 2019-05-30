Thunderstorms returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another nice day for the South Plains as skies have been mostly sunny and warm.
As we move into the weekend you’ll notice some changes. The rain chances will increase slightly on Friday and Saturday and it will also warm slightly. However, the temperatures will relate to rain and cloud cover from Friday through Sunday.
Here are the forecast details beginning with Thursday and Friday. Showers and a few storms will move into the western and southern South Plains this evening and may continue into early Friday. There is a chance of isolated severe storms from near Seminole and south to Midland to Abilene in that time period.
Friday afternoon, evening and overnight into early Saturday showers and storms will again return to the region. While some storms may be strong, the threat of severe storms will be isolated with hail, high winds and some heavy rainfall.
The potential for storms will extend into Saturday and Sunday, both during the day and possibly overnight.
Due to the expected increasing cloud cover and rain chances daytime temperatures will remain between 78-82 in Lubbock through Saturday. Sunday could be a little warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 80s in Lubbock.
Temperatures for all of the South Plains will remain slightly below normal for the next 4 days due to clouds and rain chances.
