West Texas players ready for 15th ASCO All-Star Classic

"There is a lot of them that are going to college but to strap it up as a high schooler, you know, it is different," Estacado/Blue team head coach Joe Cluley said. "In college, it is a business, but in high school, you do it because you are passionate about it and you believe in your coaches and teammates... You know, that changes after this. For these guys, this will be the last time that it is truly just about having tons of fun with your boys one last time, and it's not a business. So, I am excited to bring this opportunity for these guys."