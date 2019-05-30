West Texas players ready for 15th ASCO All-Star Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 15th straight year, the boys of fall will strap on the pads and take the field in the Asco All-Star Classic.
The Classic gives graduating seniors the chance to represent their schools one last time.
As of right now, the ASCO All-Star Classic has not released their roster for the 2019 Classic.
But, after going out to their practices on Wednesday afternoon - both teams are loaded with local talent.
"There is a lot of them that are going to college but to strap it up as a high schooler, you know, it is different," Estacado/Blue team head coach Joe Cluley said. "In college, it is a business, but in high school, you do it because you are passionate about it and you believe in your coaches and teammates... You know, that changes after this. For these guys, this will be the last time that it is truly just about having tons of fun with your boys one last time, and it's not a business. So, I am excited to bring this opportunity for these guys."
This year, the Classic will be played on June 1, at Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park.
Tickets are $5 for all ages, and the proceeds go to provide financial assistance to young players that have been permanently injured while playing or practice the game of football.
“The biggest reason why we do this - is the cause,” Andrews/Red Team head coach Ralph Mason said. “That is raising the money for the athletes that got hurt playing the game... So, it is great for a lot of reasons but the whole point of this is for them to enjoy the experience and give back to a good cause.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.