Air Force hosting Public Meeting to update community of PFAS actions at former Reese AFB

In late November 2017, the Air Force began sampling private wells and community water system wells downgradient from former Reese AFB. To date, 480 drinking water wells have been sampled. Two hundred and twenty two (222) private wells and three public wells exceed the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory (LHA) levels of 70 parts per trillion for Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) (or sum of PFOS and PFOA), and/or additional PFAS for which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has published Protective Concentration Levels (PCLs).