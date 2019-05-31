Air Force hosting Public Meeting to update community of PFAS actions at former Reese AFB

Provided by Air Force Civil Engineer Center
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) invites the surrounding communities of the Former Reese Air Force Base to a public meeting on Tuesday, June 4, at 5-7 p.m., at the Terra Vista Middle School cafeteria, located at 1111 Upland Ave, Lubbock, Texas 79416.
This meeting will provide residents an update and next steps on the current Air Force response to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the former base and nearby areas. Air Force representatives will be available to answer one-on-one questions at a poster session at 5 p.m., followed by the formal meeting at 6 p.m.
In late November 2017, the Air Force began sampling private wells and community water system wells downgradient from former Reese AFB. To date, 480 drinking water wells have been sampled. Two hundred and twenty two (222) private wells and three public wells exceed the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory (LHA) levels of 70 parts per trillion for Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) (or sum of PFOS and PFOA), and/or additional PFAS for which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has published Protective Concentration Levels (PCLs).
The Air Force has installed 181 whole-house treatment systems consisting of granular activated carbon and ion exchange resin, to the affected homes and will install the remaining systems by the end of June 2019.
All drinking water wells tested are located within three miles and in the direction of groundwater flow of the former base. If you are in the study area and have not had your drinking water well tested, please contact Mr. Paul Carroll, at 806-885-5010 or at paul.carroll.1@us.af.mil.