FBI visits Lubbock County officials during investigation into NAAG Pathology Labs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI visited the Lubbock County Commissioner's Office Friday morning as part of an investigation into NAAG Pathology Labs, the third party running the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office.
KCBD has confirmed agents visited with at least one county official about NAAG.
This comes after DPS confirmed the FBI and the Texas Attorney General's Office are assisting the Texas Rangers in their investigation into allegations of unlawful and unethical practices by NAAG and its leadership, something the company denies.
County officials tell us NAAG did not meet Friday's deadline to confirm if they have insurance.
Now the county will consider if this was a breach of contract.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.