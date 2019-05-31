Governor Abbott Appoints Texas Tech Students to Board of Regents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week Governor Greg Abbott Appointed two Texas Tech students as representatives to the Board of Regents.
Sean Lewis was appointed as the Student Regent for the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, and Lauren McKenzie was appointed as the student representative on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. They will serve beginning June 1, 2019.
These positions are designed to let a student voice be heard on the board. They are not allowed to vote, but it is a chance to advocate for the interests of the student body.
Lewis served as Texas Tech Student Body President during the 2018-2019 school year. He said being appointed to Student Regent gives him the opportunity to continue to serve the system and bring up key issues he was made aware of during his term.
“Looking at issues of affordability in my position as student body president, that was a recurring issue and question for members of the student body to us. How college affordability, different opportunities that we have for different funding options, scholarships or grants. And, also just looking at our academic plan as a whole,” Lewis said.
Lewis and McKenzie will serve until May 31, 2020.
