Josh Jung named All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the fourth straight year, a Red Raider has been represented in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper publication.
On Thursday evening, Texas Tech Baseball announced that Josh Jung has been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
With the award, Jung has now won 10 All-America awards over his career after earning five in his sophomore campaign in 2018.
For his career, Jung ranked fourth in program history with 245 hits, just 19 behind Eric Gutierrez.
Jung and the Red Raiders will open up the Lubbock Regional at 3 p.m. on Friday against Army West Point.
