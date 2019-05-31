Jung hopes to take dirt from Dan Law Field to Omaha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back on June 22, when the Red Raiders were eliminated from the College World Series - KCBD Sports got a video of Josh Jung collecting dirt from the field.
He told us then, "I got some dirt so that I can take it back to Tech and put it on the field and let those guys know that is what we are working for."
After a long offseason, the Red Raiders returned to the field on February 15, that was when Jung kept his promise and poured the Omaha dirt onto the mound at Dan Law Field.
Now, let's fast forward through the season and now the Red Raiders are set to host their fourth straight regional.
On Thursday afternoon during the media availability, the Dirt from Omaha was brought up again...
But, this time Jung has a new plan involving dirt from Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
"You know, it is just something that - I feel like if we make it back to Omaha we will be taking dirt from here and taking it up to Omaha for familiarity," Jung said. "Just to say hey, this is our field. There is no need to go out there and stress or anything, just to go out there and play our game."
The road back to Omaha for the College World Series starts for the Red Raiders on Friday, when they host Army West Point at 3 p.m.
