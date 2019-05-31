KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idali

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Idali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Named after her hometown, Idali was found in Idalou this March and has been with the shelter ever since.
Idali is a 1.5-year-old heeler mix who is just looking for a family to love and people to help her practice her tricks.
Adoption fees for Idali on Friday, May 31, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coy
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.