Lubbock Animal Services explains animal drop-off policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services transported 18 dogs from the South Plains to New Hampshire Wednesday night to find their forever homes and to ease some of the overcrowding at LAS facilities.
But, with nearly 30 animals being dropped off each day, Lubbock Animal Services is still at near capacity, leaving some Lubbock residents confused as to whether or not they can continue to drop off animals. Some people have claimed to be turned away.
Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services, said there are different kinds of animal intakes.
He said if it is a pet you find on the street, the goal is to find out who it belongs to and get it back home. If it is a pet you have taken responsibility for, then they want to determine if it is really the best option to surrender it.
You can take any stray animal you find to Lubbock Animal Services between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. But, if you are surrendering a pet of your own, you need to make an appointment, for which the current wait time is three weeks.
Greene said these appointments take time. During the appointment, they will counsel the pet owner and give them other resources. He said LAS should be the last resort.
“We try to get them to utilize social media, a lot of times we’ll even vaccinate and take photos of their animals while they’re here and then put that on our Facebook page. We have over 20,000 followers, so we get a good response. We also ask them to use sites like Next Door and the lost and found pages on Facebook. That way they can try to get it out there and get other people to share their information and try to find a good home instead of bringing it in here in such a stressful environment,” Greene said.
Greene said Lubbock Animal Services has helped repair fences for owners and offered food and toys - anything that will keep the pet at home.
