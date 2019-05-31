Man who admitted to molesting young girl gets probation

URBANA, Ill. (Gray News) - Prosecutors in Campaign County wanted Judge Heidi Ladd to give Michael Akers six years in prison time.
After all, The News-Gazette reported he had told deputies he pinned a girl younger than 13 to a bed and put his hand down her shorts.
Still, Ladd agreed with Andrea Bergstrom, the assistant public defender who fought for a probation sentence.
Citing Akers’ congestive heart failure, a lack of prior convictions and remorse, she sentenced the 38-year-old to four years of probation and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.
The assault happened in August 2011. The victim, now a teenager, didn’t come forward until last fall.
Akers pleaded guilty in April to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is classified as a Class 2 felony.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.