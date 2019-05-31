Monterey Baseball set for Regional Finals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, teams set goals and set their sights on making it to Round Rock for the UIL State Tournament.
For our area, the Borden County Lady Coyotes and the New Home Leopards have already punched their tickets to State.
But for New Deal and Monterey, they are one round away from making it to the promise land.
The Lions opened up the regional round on Thursday night, defeating Albany 8-0.
For Monterey, they are set to face Colleyville Heritage starting on Friday night.
The Plainsmen enter the game against the Panthers as one of the hottest teams in the state.
Currently, Monterey is 8-1 since the playoffs have started.
"I think that the loss last Friday, our first loss in the playoffs was good for us," Plainsmen head baseball coach Kent Meador said. "I told them there it is. You didn't play very good and this is what you get. So, we got the opportunity to come back tomorrow and took care of business."
The loss to Lake Dallas was by one run last Friday, but the Plainsmen followed that with two big wins in Abilene.
So, now the only team standing in the path to the State Tournament for the Plainsmen is the Colleyville Heritage Panthers.
The Panthers are 35-3 on the season and according to Maxpreps, they are ranked 15th nationally.
So, according to Coach Meador a big key heading into this weekends series against Colleyville Heritage - keep doing the same things that have gotten them to this point.
“Absolutely, our formula is as simple and as old as baseball. You have to throw strikes, and you have to stay ahead in the count. You know, they do a lot of damage when you get behind in the count,” Meador said. “So, if we stay ahead in the count and make all of the routine defensive plays, and mix in a great play here or there, and be opportunistic when you get the stick in your hand... So, you have to take care of it when it is presented and if we do that then the chips will fall where they may.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.