Monterey Baseball set for Regional Finals

“Absolutely, our formula is as simple and as old as baseball. You have to throw strikes, and you have to stay ahead in the count. You know, they do a lot of damage when you get behind in the count,” Meador said. “So, if we stay ahead in the count and make all of the routine defensive plays, and mix in a great play here or there, and be opportunistic when you get the stick in your hand... So, you have to take care of it when it is presented and if we do that then the chips will fall where they may.”