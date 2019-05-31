Texas Tech leads Army 6-0 in 4th inning

DBU is hitting .282 as a team with impressive power numbers. The Patriots are 21st nationally in doubles and home runs, 25th in runs scored and 27th in slugging. Junior infielder/outfielder Luke Bandy leads the team with a .346 average, while Bryce Ball is the biggest threat to go deep with 17 home runs. On the mound, DBU has a pair of seniors that have carried the load this year in right-hander MD Johnson and lefty Jordan Martinson. Johnson is 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 15 starts while Martinson is 8-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 15 starts.