Warm and humid tonight, Few storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mild temperatures are in the forecast as we head through the upcoming weekend.
Models show a few showers and thunderstorms roaming across the region Friday night through early Saturday morning.
If storms develop, there is a low risk that they could become strong to severe.
Storms could produce large hail and wind gusts to 65 mph if they develop.
Elsewhere, skies remain partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60’s. Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly sunny skies return Saturday. Models show a few showers and thunderstorms developing once again.
High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 80’s. Southerly winds average 10 to 20 mph.
Thunderstorm chances may increase Saturday night and Sunday. There is a marginal risk for a few severe storms this weekend, but not as strong as the past few weeks.
