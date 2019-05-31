Weekend Storm Outlook, plus Lake Levels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little more sunshine today will allow temperatures to edge up slightly, but will still end up below the average for the last day of May, which is 88°. Storms will be scarce until late in the day but are likely to return this evening. Some of us will have storms overnight. I show you our updated RainCast through the weekend in the video (posting here about 9:30 AM) which accompanies this story.