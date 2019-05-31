Weekend Storm Outlook, plus Lake Levels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little more sunshine today will allow temperatures to edge up slightly, but will still end up below the average for the last day of May, which is 88°. Storms will be scarce until late in the day but are likely to return this evening. Some of us will have storms overnight. I show you our updated RainCast through the weekend in the video (posting here about 9:30 AM) which accompanies this story.
The current Drought Monitor and Area Lake Levels also will be in this morning's video.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Winds will be light, at least away from thunderstorm activity. The chance of thunderstorms remains very low through the afternoon. However, an isolated storm or two is possible late this afternoon, - mainly over the western viewing area. The breeze will be from the southeast, ranging from about 8 to 18 mph.
Storms should increase in coverage and intensity through the evening while moving eastward. The severe weather threat is low but can't be discounted. A few storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. More likely is locally heavy rain, which may cause flooding.
The most likely time for storms in and near Lubbock is late evening and overnight (early morning). A few thundershowers may linger over the southeastern viewing area until about sunrise Saturday.
Our storm potential Saturday appears about the same. A slight chance of storms, mainly late. Otherwise a mostly cloudy early morning with patchy fog possible, then a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. Followed by an increasing chance of storms Saturday evening, with some likely lingering well past midnight (Sunday morning).
Sunday, however, we may see a bit of a change. Data this morning points to an earlier start to storms, perhaps as early as early afternoon, with activity becoming more widespread and continuing through the evening.
Coming to this space later this morning: Rain totals for Lubbock and the viewing area and just how cool this May has been.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 55°, which is five degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 80°, which is seven degrees below the average for the date. The May 30 record low is 45° (1947 and 1983) and the record high 106° (2018). For today, May 31, Lubbock’s average low is 61° and the high 88°. The record low is 43° (1983) and the record high 102° (1916 and 2018).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:52 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:38 AM CDT.
