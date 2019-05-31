Woman arrested for evidence tampering in Lubbock murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Anti-Gang investigators have arrested another person in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez.
Those investigators were looking for 23-year-old Melinda Rodriguez. She was believed to have witnessed the murder of Martinez on May 25.
She was found Thursday in the area of Boston Avenue and 3rd Street. She was arrested several hours later on an arrest warrant for for a 3rd degree felony of tampering with evidence. She is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center. She is accused of hiding the murder weapon in a dumpster.
Ivain Ray Jimenez, 28, has already been arrested connection this shooting believed to have happened in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. He’s charged with murder.
A warrant indicates he was a passenger in a car with Martinez. A witness told investigators Martinez exited the vehicle and said he had just been shot. Jimenez was seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle, get into the driver side and drive off.
Rodriguez’s arrest warrant reveals she is Jimenez’s girlfriend and was in the car when Martinez was shot. She admitted to detectives on Thursday that she placed the gun in a dumpster near 4th and Toledo when Jimenez was arrested. She took the gun from under the front seat of the vehicle that she and Jimenez drove and slept in the night after the murder.
The Metro Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
