Children’s Miracle Network: 36th annual celebration for UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 36th year, KCBD and UMC Children’s Hospital are teaming up to bring you the stories of six ‘Miracle Kids’ as part of the 2019 UMC Children’s Miracle Network telethon.
This year, in addition to the traditional telethon broadcast, you can watch live on Facebook and here at KCBD.com. You can also now donate to the hospital by texting KCBDKids to 51555 or by logging on to UMCHealthSystem.com.
If you prefer to donate by phone, our volunteers will be standing by Saturday and Sunday at (806) 747-KIDS (5437)
The annual event, hosted by Karin McCay and Abner Euresti, has raised millions of dollars for the hospital over the years. Thanks to your generous donations the hospital has been able to purchase life saving equipment that has helped UMC Children’s Hospital become the premiere hospital for children in West Texas.
And speaking of children, click on the links below to read the profiles of the 2019 UMC Miracle Kids:
