City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for a number of committees in the City.
The deadline to submit an application is June 28. The term for these positions start December 1.
If you applied during the previous two rounds of recruitment (December 21, 2018 through January 18, 2019 & March 1, 2019 through March 29, 2019) and selected any of the boards below, we will include your application with the group to be considered.
According to a release from the City of Lubbock, the boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:
Airport Board
- 2 Citizen Positions
Annexation and Growth Advisory Committee
- 4 Citizen Positions
- 1 Home-Building Profession Representative Position
- 1 Real Estate Development Profession Representative Position
- 1 Engineering and Planning Consulting Profession Representative Position
Community Development and Services Board
- 2 Positions (Individuals from business, labor, religious, welfare, education or other major groups and interests in the community)
- Electric Utility Board
- 5 Citizen Positions
Health Facilities / Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board
- 1 Citizen Position
Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers
- 1 Citizen Position
Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc.
- 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications:
- Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or
- Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or
- Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or
- Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.
Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation
- 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications:
- Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or
- Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or
- Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or
- Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.
Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board
- 1 Active Master Electrician Position
- 1 Commercial General Contractor Position
- 1 Industrial Owner/Manager Position
- 1 Active Texas Licensed Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Engineer Position
- 1 Lubbock Apartment Association Member Position
Museum & Art Standing Sub-Committee
- 1 Citizen Position
Planning & Zoning Commission
- 2 Citizen Positions
Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards . Please also submit a completed resume to ocs@mylubbock.us to complete your application.
Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/citysecretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.