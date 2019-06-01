Makayla Pierson: Abernathy teen working against the odds

“Makayla’s hand basically slid off about halfway and that ripped all the blood vessels. So even though it slid off and looked like she still had a hand, there was no blood supply going to the hand. Dr. Jenkins, my partner, called me in I think it was around midnight on July 4th. He already had her in the operating room by the time I got to the hospital because if you don’t get them hooked back up right away, you have a certain time limit before things start to die,” Dr. McKee said.