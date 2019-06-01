Mild Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks the first day of meteorological summer though it will not feel like a typical West Texas afternoon in June. Under a jet stream pattern that continues to favor a moist atmosphere for the South Plains, today will be relatively mild with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80′s this afternoon. Outdoor activities will require sunblock and plenty of water to stay hydrated while enjoying a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Available moisture will once again provide the right conditions for widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorm development during the early evening and overnight hours. Maximum daytime heating and storms to the northwest of Texas will help to trigger the potential for instability and provide the slight chance that a few storm cells may develop with the threat of hail, damaging wind and localized heavy rainfall.
Overnight temperatures will remain pleasant and humidity levels will return to near 100% by sunrise across much of the viewing area with the chance for lingering showers through the early morning hours on Sunday. Tomorrow morning temperatures start in the mid 60's and increase into the mid 80's with the chance for a shower to develop through early afternoon and then increase chances for another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night through Monday morning.
This pattern is expected to continue through much of the week until the strong area of low pressure over the western United States finally moves east into the mid-west. Afterward, an influence of upper level high pressure ridging will once again begin to bring dry-line activity back into the forecast.
