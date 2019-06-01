Spotty strong storms possible Saturday night through Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this weekend as several impulses track across the region.
Models indicate a slight risk for some of the storms to become severe. Hail and strong wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible underneath the stronger storms that develop across the area.
Storms may continue through the overnight hours. Some locations may pick up heavy rainfall resulting in localized flooding across the region.
Overnight lows drop into the lower and middle 60’s with plenty of humidity in the forecast. Southeast winds will be gusty at 15 to 20 mph this evening tapering off during the overnight hours, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday. This favors the early morning hours southeast of Lubbock.
The rest of the area could see storms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts. Highs top out in the lower to middle 80’s. Southeast winds become gusty, especially near any storms that pop up.
Storm chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday.
