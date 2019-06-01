Super Regional attracts fans from many schools to Lubbock to tailgate, cheer on their teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fans flocked to Rip Griffin Center for the games on Saturday, tailgating before the event to show support for their teams.
It was a hot day, but that didn’t stop Texas Tech and Dallas Baptist University fans from showing up early to support their teams.
Barbara Ramirez and her family have been tailgating for a while. She said, “We’re super big fans. We bleed red and black. If Tech is doing something, we usually are there.”
For the Ramirez family, their trailer started off as a gift:
“The tailgate trailer was a gift to me from my husband three years ago on Mother’s Day. We’re all about tailgating,” Ramirez said.
She said tailgating has helped them connect with more Tech fans.
“Once we got the tailgate trailer, it was like a magnet for people to stop and they come by and ask about it. They want to see it. Then they become friends and join us next time, or the next season. We’ve made some lifelong friends.”
Dallas Baptist University also sent a “regime” in to help support their team, making the five-hour drive for the second time in three years. They say it’s a team effort to get this group to Lubbock. Justin Gandy and James Garder are a part of DBU’s regime.
Gandy said, “We have a lot of different people involved to make this happen. We get to have the fun experience of driving it all out but there is a lot that goes on behind scenes.”
So what is it about tailgating that brings people together? Both Tech and DBU fans agreed on one thing.
Ramirez said, “It’s about comradery, fans- being fans. Being supportive of the team. Being proud of your school- school spirit. It gets you all hyped up and excited for the game.”
Garner said, “Food is the big draw. But of course, the comradery- the people just coming together. Getting to know that we’re all together cheering on our patriots, specifically.”
Either way, there’s always a team of fans rooting for their team on the field.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.