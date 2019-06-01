TEXAS TECH VS DALLAS BAPTIST: Game moved to 4:30 P.M.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s NCAA Lubbock Regional game between No. 8 Texas Tech baseball and Dallas Baptist has been moved up.
Because of inclement weather expected, first pitch at Dan Law Field will take place around 4:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders and Dallas Baptist Patriots were originally slated for a 6 p.m. start tonight for the winner’s bracket showdown of the Lubbock Regional.
Tonight’s game will still be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.
Stay with KCBD for all your Red Raider baseball coverage.
