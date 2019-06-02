Lubbock Fire Rescue respond to house fire in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, May 31st, around 3:24 pm, Lubbock Fire Rescue reported responding to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 96th Street. The involved structure is a single family residence. One adult and two children were displaced.
The children were home at the time the fire started. The girl was watching television in her bedroom, when she began to smell smoke. When she investigated where the smoke was coming from, she found that the master bedroom had a fire burning on the northern wall. She alerted the boy and both escaped the structure. The girl then ran to Lubbock Fire Rescue Station #14 and alerted firefighters to the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly. Fire damage was contained to the room or origin. Smoke damage was noted throughout the structure.
Several items were found near the area of origin that may have contributed to the fire. The cause of the fire is classified as undetermined.
