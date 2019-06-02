Sunday Weather, Same Story Different Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be another day with showers and thunderstorms impacting the region.
Temperatures will remain cooler this afternoon than yesterday due to clouds lingering around this morning and returning for another round of potential thunderstorms tonight. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy where showers develop and with the amount of rain already received you may encounter some low lying areas with ponding water so take caution as you commute throughout the area.
Tomorrow will be similar to Saturday’s weather while the trough of low pressure continues to be stuck over the western United States. This feature will continue to usher in moisture along with keeping temperatures relatively mild with the chance for showers through Thursday.
When the area of low pressure finally moves east temperatures will rise and rain chances will decrease by next weekend, however, a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may add an element to help keep temperatures from reaching record highs any time soon.
