Sunday’s Regional Final moved up to an estimated 6 p.m. start

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Lubbock area Sunday night, tonight's NCAA Lubbock Regional final featuring No. 8 Texas Tech baseball and the winner of Dallas Baptist and Florida been moved up to an estimated 6 p.m. first pitch at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Game 6 of the Lubbock regional was originally slated for an 8 p.m. start. It will now begin at 6 p.m. at the earliest, or 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 5, which begins at 2 p.m.
Tonight’s game will still be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Fans can listen to the action on the Texas Tech Sports Network through 97.3 FM, the TuneIn app, the 97.3 app and the audio-only link on TexasTech.TV.