Team Red wins 15th annual Asco All-Star Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traditionally, defense shines at the Asco All-Star Classic and early in the game – that was the case.
But, the final score goes to show that the seniors of 2019 were solid on the offensive side of the ball.
Team Red defeated Team Blue, 45-34, in the 15th edition of the Asco All-Star Classic.
As always, the best part of the classic is that all of the proceeds go to provide financial assistance to young players that have been permanently injured while playing or practice the game of football.
