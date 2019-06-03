Another night of thunder for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Once again afternoon temperatures have edged into the low to mid 80s and there’s plenty of moisture. With an upper level low still parked to our west storms are developing along the New Mexico mountain range and will move into the South Plains late evening and may continue overnight.
There is a slight chance of isolated severe storms will wind over 60 mph and 1” or larger hail and some very heavy rain potential. This pattern, by the way, will continue through early Wednesday.
By Thursday the upper level low should be moving away from Texas and allow drier and warmer air to return to the region Thursday through Sunday.
With the pattern remaining warm and moist the nighttime lows will stay in the 60s in Lubbock with afternoon temps in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday afternoon.
Once this system moves east, and it’s a slow mover, afternoon highs will move to the 90s for the weekend. The next chance of rain begins on Monday.
