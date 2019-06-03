CMN raises over $1 million in 36th annual Children’s Miracle Network Celebration for UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - $1,066,216 was raised as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday as the 36th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon ended. This was the 36th year for KCBD’s Karin McCay and Abner Euresti to host the event.
McCay said, “We have loved it every year. We’re excited that this year, we reached over $1 million. We don’t take that for granted.”
Britt Pharris is the interim executive director of the UMC foundation. “Every year we grow. Every year it evolves. We have an army of volunteers. We’ve got volunteers that have been with us all 36 years.”
Pharris said he’s been working the CMN event at UMC for the last 18 years. “We’ve got families that come back every year. It’s amazing to see how the kids grow. We had so many graduates this year from college and high school- that were former Miracle Kids.”
Pharris said each year is like a family reunion. “All the kids are always so excited to see Karin and Abner. Karin and Abner love to see when the kids graduate from college and what’s going on in their lives. So, it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate - not only the stories we have for this year and the money, that you all as generous donors helped us raise, but it’s a great way to celebrate the kids in the future.”
“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for us to see growth, not only on the tote board, to buy the services and the equipment that we need but it’s a great evolution to see how the families change and the families that come back to support us every year” Pharris said.
Euresti said, “Thank you so much everyone who gave to us once again. I hope that you saw some of the stories- the miracle stories. Several of them, Karin, were truly miracles, which the doctors said they were. If you did not see them this weekend, they’re online at KCBD.com go over there and look at them.”
You can see all of this year’s stories at: https://www.kcbd.com/health/children/
McCay added, “We can’t thank you enough for supporting CMN for all these years. The money stays here and it makes a difference.”
They’re accepting donations until midnight.
Click here to donate online: https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.