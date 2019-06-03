Drier and warmer, but not quite yet

Sunshine returns around midday with partly cloudy skies for a while. Highs will be mostly in the mid-80s though a few spots may reach the upper 80s. Afternoon winds will be a little breezy. While a stray thundershower or two may pop up mid to late afternoon, another round of strong to severe storms is expected this evening and tonight. The main severe threat will be hail, expected generally under 2 inches in diameter. Heavy rain, however, is likely with some of the storm activity and that may result in more flooding this evening through Tuesday morning.