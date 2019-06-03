Drier and warmer, but not quite yet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wash. Rinse. Repeat. There's a pattern there, and there's a pattern to our thunderstorm activity. That pattern, however, isn't infinite and a change is in sight. Here's more on the pattern and the shift.
Storms last night resulted in some flooding of streets, roads, and low areas. The hardest hit were the southern counties of the KCBD viewing area, especially Gaines, southern Yoakum, and Scurry. Seminole received about two inches and Seagraves about an inch-and-a-half of rain in less than two hours. Later this morning I'll add to this story totals from across the KCBD viewing area.
Sunshine returns around midday with partly cloudy skies for a while. Highs will be mostly in the mid-80s though a few spots may reach the upper 80s. Afternoon winds will be a little breezy. While a stray thundershower or two may pop up mid to late afternoon, another round of strong to severe storms is expected this evening and tonight. The main severe threat will be hail, expected generally under 2 inches in diameter. Heavy rain, however, is likely with some of the storm activity and that may result in more flooding this evening through Tuesday morning.
The pattern of the past several days and nights is likely. Storms will be possible by late afternoon over the far western KCBD viewing area. Activity will increase in coverage as it moves eastward across the South Plains through the evening. Storms will move off the Caprock in the early morning hours and may linger until about sunrise over the far eastern viewing area.
The most likely time for storms in and near the Lubbock and Plainview areas is from approximately 10 PM to 2 AM. For more detail, check back later this morning for my video here. It will include the latest RainCast and StormCast.
We may see a slight shift in the pattern Wednesday, in that indications now point to an earlier beginning to storms. Perhaps early to mid-afternoon. The pattern begins transitioning to drier and warmer Thursday, with even drier and warmer weather to follow. If current guidance is correct, this weekend may bring us our hottest weather for the season so far. Up to now Lubbock’s highest temperature has been 93 (on May 17) and has reached 90 degrees (recorded at the airport) only six times.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 61°, which is the average low for the date. The high was 83°, which is five degrees below the average for the date. The June 2 record low is 39° (1917) and the record high 107° (1998). For today, June 3, Lubbock’s average low is 61° and the high 88°. The record low is 43° (1919) and the record high 104° (1998).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:54 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT. Late this month we will experience our “longest day” of the year (based on the time between sunrise and sunset).
