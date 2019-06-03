Fatal crash in Lea County, NM; Hobbs woman dies of injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State Police in New Mexico investigated a fatal crash involving two vehicles east of Lovington.
The collision happened at the intersection of State Road 82 and Prairieview Road. Police say a 20-year-old man was driving a 2012 Dodge with a 22-year-old passenger south on Prairieview Road when he ran the stop sign at State Road 82.
He struck the driver side of 61-year-old Dora Martina-Ruiz’s 2011 Chevy, that was travelling East on State Road 82. Martina-Ruiz suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officials with the Office of Medical Investigator prounounced Martina-Ruiz dead at the scene. A 36-year-old passenger with Martina-Ruiz sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The driver and passenger in the Dodge were uninjured.
A release from the New Mexico State Police says, “Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and only the driver and passenger of the Chevy properly used their seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation and based on the outcome charges may be pending for the driver of the Dodge. His name will not be released by State Police at this time. No other additional information is currently available.”
