Five displaced following Sunday afternoon fire on 42nd Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Sunday, around 1:40 P.M., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving a single family home in the 300 block of 42nd Street.
Five occupants, three adults and two youth, were home Sunday afternoon when the fire began. The oldest male youth heard the smoke detector go off, and then noticed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.
The other occupants were in a back room watching a movie when they were alerted to the fire. One adult tried to put out the fire with a pan of water, but was unsuccessful.
Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. Fire damage was contained to a rear addition used for storage.
Smoke damage was noted throughout the structure. Red Cross was called to assist the displaced occupants.
The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.
