Ford: Reagor owes $7,000 a day in interest

Ford: Reagor owes $7,000 a day in interest
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3
By Ryan Crowe | June 3, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 4:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the heels of last month’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings that Bart Reagor is required to pay back Ford Motor Credit, the auto giant has come up with a number and a hefty amount of interest owed.

MORE: Judge denies objection, rules Reagor must repay Ford Motor Credit

Reagor and former partner Rick Dykes were required to repay more than $110 million to Ford Motor Credit as guarantors on loans taken out by Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

The auto group, one of the largest in West Texas at the time, declared bankruptcy on August 1 of last year.

Attorneys for Dykes agreed to settle his portion of repayment in April for $58 million.

MORE: Rick Dykes agrees to a $58 million judgment

On Monday attorneys for Ford Motor Credit filed an amended amount of what Reagor owes the company, coming to a figure of more than $46 million. In paperwork filed in federal court Ford says they have recouped more than $74 million in sold or pending sales of vehicles. The remaining balance and legal fees then add up to the number presented to the court.

REAGOR DYKES CONTINUING COVERAGE

Ford is also seeking additional interest of just over $7,000 daily at their previously-agreed upon rate of 5.50 percent.

According to Cummings’ previous ruling, attorneys for Reagor now have 14 days to submit an objection.

Ford Motor Credit Amended Proposed Judgment by KCBD Digital on Scribd

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.