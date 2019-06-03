LPD: More than 100 arrested in TAG operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (Lubbock Police) - Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) investigators along with local, state and federal partners conducted a four-day street level gang suppression operation resulting in 121 arrests across Lubbock County.
From May 29 to June 1, the multi-agency operation targeted known gang members with outstanding warrants for various violent and drug related crimes in an effort to disrupt local gang activity.
The operation consisted of TAG officers from various departments, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Precinct 1 and 2 Lubbock County Constables, Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
During the four days, a total of 121 people were arrested and 239 arrest warrants were cleared. Investigators seized five firearms, approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine and nearly 100 ounces of marijuana. As a result of the operation, TAG also identified 25 new gang members in Lubbock County.
The TAG website stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.
The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.
