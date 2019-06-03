Lubbock police investigating fatal shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of 37-year-old Cassie Oden.
Just before midnight on Sunday, June 2, LPD responded to an injured woman in the 2700 block of East 2nd Street. Oden was found there in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
Despite EMS efforts, Oden was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on June 3. In their investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Officers learned the suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle Oden was in with three other individuals. The victims fled the scene to the 2700 block of E. 2nd.
Another person was struck in the vehicle and taken by private vehicle to the hospital with moderate injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time. This case remains under investigation by the Metro Special Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
