Red Raiders defeat DBU to advance to Super Regionals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider Baseball team is one step closer to Omaha, as they are Super once again.
They defeated Dallas Baptist 3-0 Sunday night to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders got a stellar start from Bryce Bonnin, as he tossed seven innings, striking out seven batters and giving up zero earned runs.
On the offensive end, Cameron Warren was the main event, yet again. In the first inning, Warren connected on a ball that he took over the left field wall for a three-run home run. With the home run, Warren becomes the first Red Raider to hit a homerun in three straight regional games.
So, with the win and being a top-eight national seed, the Red Raiders will host the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders will host the winner of the Oklahoma City Regional.
Right now, the Red Raiders will play either Oklahoma State or UCONN.
They will play Monday night at 6 p.m. for the right to advance to the Lubbock Super Regional.
