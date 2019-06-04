Agencies discuss partnership during 4-day arrest operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost 60 grams of meth, 100 ounces of marijuana and ten grams of cocaine were seized and taken off the street in a four-day operation over the weekend. 121 people were arrested, and some identified as gang members. Many local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together in the operation. The agencies with many officers came together to look for gang activity and members, drug and drug trafficking.