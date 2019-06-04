Agencies discuss partnership during 4-day arrest operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost 60 grams of meth, 100 ounces of marijuana and ten grams of cocaine were seized and taken off the street in a four-day operation over the weekend. 121 people were arrested, and some identified as gang members. Many local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together in the operation. The agencies with many officers came together to look for gang activity and members, drug and drug trafficking.
Jerry Brewer is the Interim Chief of the Lubbock Police Department. “A couple of days ago when we had that big roundup and targeting the gang members and, you know, multiple warrants on some of those individuals, and we’ve gotten them off the street. And you know, for a few days, things should be pretty calm.”
Some of the individuals arrested were identified as gang members through a database created by DPS.
Commander Gary Albus is the Lubbock Regional Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety. “We track all of our gang members statewide, we get good information, photos, tattoos, cell numbers, all kinds of data, internet database.”
Albus says DPS reports after talking with local sheriffs and police chiefs, 90 percent of them said the biggest threat in their community was drugs. “It’s primarily methamphetamine. Most of it comes up through Mexico. And it’s just it’s impacting our society that we see it in the entire state.”
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says the primary goal of the operation was “to disrupt the gangs as much as possible and not allow them to operate with impunity, anywhere in this community. And this is an effective way to do that.”
These agencies say they’re trying to be as proactive as possible, staying one step ahead of the criminals. “You know what, I think we’re taking the streets back. That’s the most important thing. And we do. We have a lot of good support here in West Texas by the public” says Albus.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.