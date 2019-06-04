All Big 12 Super Regional as Texas Tech will host Oklahoma State this weekend

By Pete Christy | June 3, 2019 at 9:11 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:11 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -In a winner take all Regional Final, No. 9 Oklahoma State beat UConn 3-1 Monday night and will now head to Lubbock for a Best of 3 Super Regional with No. 8 Texas Tech this weekend.

The Cowboys were last in a Super Regional in 2016 as they advanced to the College World Series.

The Red Raiders swept the Cowboys in the Regular Season April 26-28 winning 12-4, 10-2 and 5-2 at Rip Griffin Park.

However, Oklahoma State is coming off winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship and rallying in their regional, trailing Nebraska 5-1 in the 8th to get the W.

Now the two teams meet again, two wins away from going to the College World Series in Omaha.

Texas Tech is 28-6 at home this season.

The Red Raiders won all three games in their Regional, including a 3-0 victory Sunday to advance to the Super Regional for the second straight season.

