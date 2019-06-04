Consider This: County Commissioners need a plan in searching for next Medical Examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD broke the medical examiner story last fall and we continue to bring you the latest news about that office.
Last week we told you the FBI has joined the investigation and, in a move that should surprise no one, NAAG has informed Lubbock County it will not seek to renew its contract with the County.
We’re all anxious to hear the results of the Texas Ranger and FBI investigations. Citizens want to know the remains of their loved ones have been treated with the respect and dignity our society demands.
And, we want to know the Lubbock County Medical Examiner is honest, competent and capable of fulfilling the critical duties of the office.
But now that the die is cast and Lubbock County will name its third medical examiner in fifteen months, we also want to know public officials have learned something from this fiasco.
Consider this … I hope the Lubbock County Commissioners, who are responsible for choosing the County Medical Examiner, have a plan to search for and to thoroughly investigate the next candidate for that office.
In a university town like Lubbock, particularly one with a med school, there are abundant resources to consult with to assist in filling this critical position with someone reputable and trustworthy.
