Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department continues the search for the person accused of murdering 37-year-old Cassie Oden of Lubbock.
- Police reported Oden was killed after a shooting near the 2700 block of East 2nd Street Sunday morning. One other person was also injured but their injuries are said to be moderate.
- There have not been any arrests made but police are asking the public to call its Crime Line with any information about the suspect or suspects. That number of 806-741-1000.
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested 121 people from May 29 to June 1 during a sting operation in Lubbock County.
- Items seized during the operation include five firearms, about 70 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine, and 100 ounces of marijuana.
- This operation included agencies such as the Texas Anti-Gang Investigators, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Constables from Precincts 1 and 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Rain has increased, which means saturated soil is not soaking in water. This is good news for mosquitoes but bad news for everyone else.
- The City of Lubbock’s Vector Control is now out and about setting up mosquito traps and spraying the insects.
- Vector Control has been able to identify 27 kinds of mosquito in the area, which allows them to get more information on specific qualities.
A Texas Tech Red Raider is on his way to becoming a Texas Ranger.
- Josh Jung was selected as the eighth overall pick by the Rangers during the MLB draft on Monday night.
- The third baseman from San Antonio was named 2019′s Big 12 Co-Player of the year and is one of 25 players on the semifinal list for the Golden Spikes award for a second consecutive season.
