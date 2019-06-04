Food programs provide for children during summer months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As summer gets underway, a number of children in Lubbock and across the South Plains face a real problem... hunger. But, the state and federal governments step in during the summer time to provide free meals.
“The program is something the Department of Agriculture has set aside for different school districts,” said Director of Nutrition for Lubbock ISD, Lori Johnson. Basically, my role is determining with the principles of our campuses which schools have the most need for students that would have the summer-long program.”
She says that the need is what has the district opening fifteen of their school cafeterias across the city this summer. "We work as a district to decide what locations would be summer-long. Additionally, we'll have 7 sites that are open just for summer school when there's actually programs going on at some campuses. So, we'll do two and a half weeks of service at some of those schools as well." The district will feed any school-aged child two meals a day Monday through Thursday each week.
“We'll have meal service for breakfast and lunch meal service." The Summer Food Service Program started last week, and will run through the first week of August. "An example of one of our menus today- for example- is corn dog with fresh corn... we have pinto beans, apple sauce, and apple juice available for the students to chose from. And of course, a choice of chocolate or white milk." Both the state and the federal governments play separate, but major roles.
"The USDA has a summer program that you are able to open a site for any school that has a 50 percent free and reduced rate… they qualify for a site." Just over half of Lubbock ISD students qualify for free and reduced lunches throughout the school year, so it makes sense that they are providing food during the summer. "First of all, the government decides which sites would qualify then we take that list of qualifying sites and we determine which ones need to be open based on community access and who has other programs going on.. different school programs will have things going on like camps." be open based on community access and who has other programs going on…"
Lubbock ISD is offering the program at the following schools:
Alderson
Bean
Brown
Centennial
Ervin
Harwell
Hodges
Jackson
Overton
Parsons
Roberts
Wester
Dunbar College Preparatory Academy
Lubbock High School
Monterey High School
For more information on where to find summer food program locations across Texas, visit squaremeals.org.
