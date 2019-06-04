Game times announced for Lubbock Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NCAA has announced the game times for this weekend’s games between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State baseball for the Lubbock Super Regional.
The first of the three possible games will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Dan Law Field inside of Rip Griffin Park. The second game will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and if necessary a third game will take place Sunday at 5 p.m.
Friday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the others will be on ESPNU.
This weekend’s contests will be a best of three tournament and the winner of the series punches their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Season ticket holders and members of the Red Raider Club reserve the first right to buy tickets and have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request tickets, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Additional ticket requests are not guaranteed and will be awarded based on the Red Raider Club priority point system and ticket availability.
If any seats remain after the priority request period, left over tickets will go on sale to the public at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tech also has 300 tickets available to students and will give those out at 10 a.m. Thursday. Those will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis. More ticket information is available here.
