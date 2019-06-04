Grand marshals, new Ferris wheel announced for 4th on Broadway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Key elements of this year’s 4th on Broadway activities were announced on Tuesday morning by organizers and include this year’s grand marshal, a large donation and the inclusion of a Ferris wheel.
Lt. General Dr. Bernhard and wife Marybeth Mittemeyer will be this year’s grand marshals for the 4th on Broadway Parade, which begins at 9 a.m. July 4. Dr. Mittemeyer is a retired 3-star general and former surgeon general of the U.S., serving from 1981 to 1985.
Once retired from the Army, Dr. Mittemeyer went on to work at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for 24 years until retiring in 2010.
He currently serves as a professor emeritus in the Department of Urology in the School of Medicine. Dr. Mittemeyer is also the special assistant for Veterans Affairs with the HSC.
Aside from the Mittemeyers announcement, members of Lubbock National Bank presented a $25,000 check to Broadway Festivals.
Along with the donation, LNB is sponsoring a 42-foot Ferris wheel that will offer free rides from 10:30 am. to 10:30 p.m. to those who attend the festivities.
This years fireworks show, named the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at 9:45 p.m. and will include a patriotic and pop music by the Youth Orchestra of Lubbock.
More information on the day’s events and a full schedule can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.