KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruno

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bruno, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bruno is a 1.5-year-old pitbull mix.
He is still learning some doggy habits like walking on a leash and riding in a car but is up to learning new things over the summer.
Adoption fees for Bruno on Tuesday, June 4, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.