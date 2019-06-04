New Home Leopards ready to run at state baseball title

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home baseball team is one of the newest programs in the area, but the Leopards are no strangers to the big stage or the big game.
"We have put in a lot (of work) at practice, and I feel like we have worked hard to get to this point," New Home Leopard Dylan Martinez. "So, I think we will do really good."
For the second straight year, the boys from Lynn County got a royal escort out of town, as they left for the State Baseball Tournament.
"This year, we kind of went into this whole season - expecting knowing that we had to work, but also knowing that this is where we should be," New Home head baseball coach Brady Webb said. "We are still thankful and excited that we are here. But, this is a different feeling. This is a completely different group of kids. You know, we graduated a lot from last years group. So, this is about half - so, there is a lot of new faces."
New faces with big roles that have stepped big, time and time again for New Home.
"The Freshman and Sophomores have really stepped up," Martinez said. "The Freshman have done a really good job. Zach Blizel, he is a really good pitcher that we have and he has stepped up a lot."
So, with young talent, depth on the mound, and experience from last season - the Leopards aren't happy just making it to the big dance...
"Yes, (our experience from last year) will help out a lot," New Home Leopard Gabriel Cantu said. "Because it is pretty nerve-wracking up there but I feel like since we already have the experience - it will be like a little less nervous out there."
"Last year I think, and we would have never had said it. But, I think last year there was a little bit of, “oh, we are just happy to be here,” Webb said. “We don’t feel that way this year. We are expecting to go and play for a state championship.”
