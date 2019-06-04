Severe and flood potential

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local storm and rain footprint last night was a little different than recent days and nights. Storms making a run from New Mexico fell apart near the NM-TX line while another small area developed over the far northwestern viewing area and tracked east across our northern most counties. Another small difference in the pattern may show up late today. A more significant change is on the way.
Thunderstorms and showers were clear of the viewing area before sunrise, with a mostly cloudy sky yielding some nice color around sunrise. Our area will be partly cloudy overall and again just a little breezy this afternoon. High temperatures will be about the same as yesterday, mostly in the mid-80s.
A few storms may pop up this afternoon, a slightly earlier start in the viewing area. These initial storms will be isolated, keeping the chance of rain at any given spot quite low. The familiar pattern of the past week or so kicks in and another round of thunderstorms is likely this evening and tonight. These storms will develop near the high ground in New Mexico and then move eastward into and eventually across the South Plains. There's a good chance some of the activity will continue eastward across the Low Rolling Plains
The severe threat will be low but a storm or two may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. The largest hail may range from 1 to 2" and the strongest gust from 60 to 70 mph. There is, however, a greater potential for localized flooding due to the heavy rain that is likely with some of the storms. While some spots will remain dry, a few may receive rain amounts of one to two inches by early tomorrow.
Wednesday and Thursday will be similar, so your chance of rain - your chance of severe, your chance of a downpour - continues through Thursday night. Each night the most likely time for rain and storms in and near the Lubbock and Plainview areas again will be from approximately 10 PM to 2 AM.
Our updated RainCast and StormCast will be included in today's video, posting on this page later this morning.
The significant change we’ve mentioned that is on the way is, well, on the way. We will see a much drier and warmer pattern at week's end, with high temperatures climbing to near average Friday and into the 90s this weekend. Our forecast high Saturday would be the hottest temperature in Lubbock this year so far. And Sunday likely will top that. Check it out in our extended forecast here on our Weather Page.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 61°, which is the average low for the date. The high was 84°, which is four degrees below the average for the date. The June 3 record low is 43° (1919) and the record high 104° (1998). For today, June 4, Lubbock’s average low is 62° and the high 89°. The record low is 47° (1970) and the record high 106° (2013).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:54 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.17 Friona 2NE
0.94 Tatum NM 2SW
0.68 Vigo Park
0.47 Happy 1E
0.36 Dimmitt 2NE
0.21 Tulia 2ENE
0.20 Hobbs NM 5NW
0.14 Brownfield 2S
0.13 Hart 3N
0.13 Estelline 3SSE
0.05 Seminole 2NNE
0.05 Memphis 1NE
0.05 Turkey 2WSW
0.04 Denver City 7WNW
0.01 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.01 Amherst 1NE
0.01 Snyder 3E
0.01 Plainview 1S
0.01 Paducah 10SW
0.01 Seagraves 1SW
0.01 Silverton 7ESE
0.01 Post 1NE
0.01 Abernathy 5ENE
0.01 Tahoka 3NNE
0.01 Graham 5SSW
0.01 Floydada 2NNE
0.01 Sundown 8WSW
0.01 Plains 3N
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community’s center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Tahoka 3NNE” is the rain gauge three miles north-northeast of the center of Tahoka. Rainfall in Tahoka may have been less or greater.
