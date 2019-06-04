Severe and flood potential

A few storms may pop up this afternoon, a slightly earlier start in the viewing area. These initial storms will be isolated, keeping the chance of rain at any given spot quite low. The familiar pattern of the past week or so kicks in and another round of thunderstorms is likely this evening and tonight. These storms will develop near the high ground in New Mexico and then move eastward into and eventually across the South Plains. There's a good chance some of the activity will continue eastward across the Low Rolling Plains