Still warm humid with a chance of storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, plenty of clouds, warm and humid on the area. Storms are developing in New Mexico and will make there way into the South Plains. These will arrive late in the evening and will bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and maybe some hail. The potential for severe storms will be low except along the Texas/New Mexico state line where a few may produce winds over 60 mph and 1” hail.