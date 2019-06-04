Still warm humid with a chance of storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, plenty of clouds, warm and humid on the area. Storms are developing in New Mexico and will make there way into the South Plains. These will arrive late in the evening and will bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and maybe some hail. The potential for severe storms will be low except along the Texas/New Mexico state line where a few may produce winds over 60 mph and 1” hail.
Wednesday continues the similar pattern although storms may develop on the South Plains in the afternoon and evening, followed by heavy storms from New Mexico late evening and into early Thursday morning.
The upper level storm system responsible for the recent series of storms will be moving away from west Texas finally on Thursday.
That means the region will get to dry-out through Sunday as sunshine returns, along with some hot afternoon temperatures Friday into Sunday.
The break in the rain may be brief with chances returning on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
