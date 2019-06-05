Air Force says water issues at Reese Center should be resolved by end of June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Air Force reports water sources contaminated by firefighting foam around Reese Center, the former Reese Air Force Base, should be safe to drink from by the end of June.
The Air Force hosted a meeting Tuesday night to discuss with residents around the area about its response to people-made chemicals that have leaked into water sources.
The chemicals, called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – also known as PFAS – came from the foam that seeped into around 222 public and private water wells. That affected around 350 residents.
During Tuesday night’s meeting Paul Carroll, Air Force program manager, said the military has spent more than $12 million on filtration systems for the affected wells.
“We’ll sample them on a weekly basis to ensure the treatment systems are operating properly, and we’ll send the folks a letter saying ‘OK your systems good you wont need bottled water anymore’ and we will continue to operate and maintain your system,” Carroll said.
Those with questions about the process or their own water source are asked to call Carroll at 806-885-5010 or email at paul.carroll.1@us.af.mil.
