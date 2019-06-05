Auction of hundreds of Reagor-Dykes items set for Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By order of Ford Motor Credit, thousands of items that previously belonged to the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group will be auctioned off Saturday morning to pay back some of the remaining $46 Million the former dealership group owes their main credit
The items were removed from Reagor-Dykes dealerships in Plainview, Lubbock, Lamesa, Midland and Floydada.
The items, placed in to more than 800 lots, include everything from vintage cars to a fiberglass cow. Much of the items are tools used in the dealership parts and service areas, or accessories including grill guards and rims.
A number of full and partial tire sets will also be auctioned.
Some unusual items are also among the auction, including vintage gas pumps, a vintage cigarette machine, as well as a 5th wheel and Reagor-Dykes branded utility trailer
The auction, operated by King Auction & Realty Company of North Carolina, will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at 4125 East Slaton Highway.
People can inspect the auction items Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with Saturday morning 2 hours before the sale.
For more information, and to view the items or bid online, visit BidKingAuctions.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.