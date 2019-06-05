Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department has arrested the suspect in the Monday morning murder of 37-year-old Cassie Oden.
- Chance Copeland, a 30-year-old Lubbock man, was arrested this morning in the Stonehallow Apartments near the 1500 block of East Cornell Street.
- Oden was killed after a suspect shot at the car her and three other people were in near the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Read more here: Man arrested in connection to Monday morning murder
Rain is in the forecast today, and most areas in the South Plains will could probably catch a storm or two later this afternoon into the early evening hours.
- Storms developed earlier this morning and passed through West Texas with roaring thunder and heavy downpours.
- Similar storms are expected to pass through later today but the chance of severe weather is pretty low.
- Read more on weather in the Weather section of the KCBD mobile app and website.
Most school-aged children are now officially relaxing for summer vacation, but a portion of Lubbock Independent School District students may still face some challenges.
- LISD is instating a lunch program aimed at the students who face hunger, opening up 15 school cafeterias across the city.
- The Summer Food Service Program will run until August.
- More details can be found here: Food programs provide for children during summer months
A Lubbock Christian University baseball player continues to recover after an early May crash near the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road that left him paralyzed.
- Twenty-one-year-old Aaron Weseman has been recovering from the crash and hopes to be back in shape by the time baseball season comes back around.
- Late last week police arrested 38-year-old Phillip Rios and believe he was the driver who hit Weseman and did not stop to render aid.
- KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz sat down with Weseman to talk about his recovery. See that full story here: LCU baseball player still recovering from hit and run accident
And don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Read more Tuesday stories here:
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.